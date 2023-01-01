Happy New Year Deeside, welcome to 2023

We’d just like to thank all those that have taken time to visit our website over the past year.

It’s been another record-breaking 12 months in terms of the number of people reading Deeside.com.

Thank you for your continued support, without your story submissions, tweets, tip-offs, and general ‘banter’ we would struggle to exist.

Here’s to a great start to the year and a bright future ahead!

Happy New Year.

Cheers🍷

