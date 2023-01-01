Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 1st Jan 2023

Happy New Year Deeside, welcome to 2023.

We’d just like to thank all those that have taken time to visit our website over the past year.

It’s been another record-breaking 12 months in terms of the number of people reading Deeside.com.

Thank you for your continued support, without your story submissions, tweets, tip-offs, and general ‘banter’ we would struggle to exist.

Here’s to a great start to the year and a bright future ahead!

Happy New Year.

Cheers🍷

