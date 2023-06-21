Groundbreaking project supports kidney patients in Wales

In a pioneering initiative, Kidney Care UK, Wales & West Utilities, and the Welsh Kidney Network have joined forces with NHS Wales to provide specialized support to 1,500 individuals suffering from kidney failure in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Kidney Support and Welfare Wales project marks the first-ever collaboration of a charity, a utility company, and the NHS health boards across an entire country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This unique partnership aims to offer comprehensive assistance to kidney failure patients and their families, focusing on welfare, maximising income, reducing utility-related expenses, and promoting overall well-being. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Haemodialysis, the most common treatment for kidney failure, becomes necessary when the kidneys fail to function properly, leading to the accumulation of toxins in the blood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This treatment involves the circulation of the patient’s blood through a special filter that removes waste products and excess fluids. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Haemodialysis not only helps control blood pressure but also maintains the proper balance of chemicals in the body. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Typically, hospital-based haemodialysis requires three sessions per week, each lasting from 3 to 6 hours. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

People with kidney failure face the brunt of the ongoing cost of living crisis, with the impact being particularly pronounced. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Moreover, many individuals with kidney failure also suffer from anemia, which makes them feel cold constantly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, they need to restrict their intake of phosphate and potassium. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kidney Care UK has been monitoring the prices of ten food items suitable for individuals with kidney failure, revealing an alarming increase ranging from 20% to 28% between May 2022 and May 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Due to the frequency of hospital treatments, only 26% of dialysis patients are employed full-time, and the cost of traveling to and from treatment sessions further burdens them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eluned Morgan, the Minister for Health and Social Services, expressed her support for this unprecedented collaboration, stating, “Kidney disease affects thousands of people in Wales, and this first-of-its-kind support will make a real difference to people’s well-being.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The work being done by Kidney Care UK, NHS Wales, and Wales & West Utilities is a fantastic example of how different sectors can come together to support individuals living with long-term conditions, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Kidney Support and Welfare Wales project offers a range of assistance, including but not limited to: support in applying for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), financial grants, provision of kidney disease patient information, benefits advice, free specialized kidney counseling, access to reduced utility tariffs, and free home carbon monoxide alarms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laura Talbot, Kidney Support and Welfare Wales Project Manager, expressed her enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We’re delighted to be working with Wales & West Utilities and the Welsh Kidney Network on this ground-breaking welfare and well-being ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News