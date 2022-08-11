Greenacres: Police issue appeal for information after theft of Terri the toxic cane toad

Listen to this article

Police have launched an appeal for information following the theft of cane toad from a Deeside animal park.

As reported by Deeside.com on Wednesday, Staff at Greenacres Animal Park in Mancot have been left heartbroken after thieves smashed their way into the reptile house and stole a large can toad they had named Terri.

The team appealed to the thieves to “look after her in the way she needs, with correct heating, diet and humidity” after she was taken during the break-in.

The animal park in Mancot has a large number of farmyard and exotic animals on the site but the thieves appear to have just targeted the cane toad enclosure.

A spokesperson for Greenacres said: “If you know of anyone who has done this or hear of anything we’d be super grateful, if you are the person/people that have Terri (hopefully she’s still alive and not injured from the glass being smashed into her enclosure) please remember she is TOXIC so don’t have her around any other pets or small children as they will get very poorly and enough damage has already been done!”

Police have said the break-in took place between 5pm on Tuesday, August 9th and 8am on Wednesday, August 10th.”

In a statement today, North Flintshire Police said: “We are investigating a report of a theft of a cane toad from Greenacres Animal Park in Mancot, Deeside.”

“The species, which can potentially be life-threatening to small animals and cause illness and rashes to humans, was taken from its reptile enclosure, which was found to have been smashed on Wednesday, August 10th.”

“The incident is understood to have taken place sometime after staff closed the site to visitors, between 5pm on Tuesday, August 9th and 8am on Wednesday, August 10th.”

“Any with information that could assist with our investigation and the safe return of the toad is urged to contact officers on 101, or via the website, using reference 22000582180.”

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read Next