Grandparents convicted of murdering toddler Ethan Ives-Griffiths

A 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman from Deeside have been convicted of the murder of their two-year-old grandson, Ethan Ives-Griffiths.

Michael Ives and Kerry Ives, both of Kingsley Road, Garden City, and their daughter Shannon Ives, 28, of Nant Garmon, Mold, were found guilty following a six-week trial at Mold Crown Court.

Ethan’s mother was convicted of causing or allowing his death. All three were also found guilty of cruelty to a child.

The jury, comprising seven women and five men, reached unanimous verdicts on Tuesday, 15 July.

Court evidence revealed that Ethan suffered extensive neglect and abuse during a seven-week period living with his grandparents. When he did not meet Michael Ives’ demands, he was placed in stress positions, deprived of food and water, and subjected to brutal assaults. This treatment starkly contrasted with that of his siblings.

The abuse culminated in the toddler’s murder by his grandfather in August 2021.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Chris Bell said: “Michael, Kerry and Shannon Ives held positions of responsibility and should have shown Ethan love, care and protection.

“Instead, Michael caused distress, pain and misery to his grandson before brutally taking his life nearly four years ago in August 2021.

“Kerry and Shannon both watched and took no action as the abuse unfolded in the home they all shared.

“Their behaviour was beyond comprehension, and it is impossible to imagine the terror a two-year-old would feel in suffering the horrific injuries he endured – inflicted upon him by those regarded as his closest family.

“We saw from images of Ethan how he significantly deteriorated over the seven-week period he had lived with his grandparents, up until his murder.

“It is not possible to be sure exactly what Ethan experienced behind closed doors during that time, but sadly, we know from the evidence gathered that he suffered significantly.

“I commend the immense strength and courage Ethan’s paternal family found to assist my investigation team over the past four years, and to conduct themselves with dignity throughout what was a lengthy, harrowing, and complex trial.

“My thoughts and condolences remain with them.

“I want to thank colleagues, other emergency workers, medical experts and prosecutors for the exceptional work they have carried out, through what has been an incredibly emotive, complex and protracted investigation.

“They have been driven by the determination of seeking justice for Ethan, often to the detriment of their own welfare.

“This investigation has brought out the best in policing and I personally want to thank my team for everything they have done to secure this outcome for Ethan and his family today.”

Carl Harris, Assistant Director at NSPCC Cymru, said: “As grandparents to Ethan, Michael and Kerry Ives should have been there to love and protect him. Instead, they subjected the little boy to an appalling campaign of neglect and abuse leading up to the brutal final attack which killed him.

“While this was happening, Shannon Ives did not shield her son from her parents and take him out of harm’s way. She also treated him cruelly herself.

“The Child Practice Review must leave no stone unturned in establishing whether more could have been done by professionals to protect Ethan, and any recommendations must be fully taken onboard to help safeguard children in the future.”

The three will be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Friday, 3 October.

Anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC free helpline on 0808 800 5000, or email [email protected].

If a child is in immediate danger, call 999.

