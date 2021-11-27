Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th Nov 2021

Good news for Buckley retailers as parking charges are set to be axed over Christmas period

A deal has once again been struck between Flintshire County Council and Buckley Town Council which will see free parking return to the town over the festive period.

Car parking at all Flintshire council will be free from December 1 to December 31.

A poster distributed on social media by Buckley Town Council states:

“As from 1st December to 31st December 2021 parking in all Flintshire County Council car parks in Buckley will be free to users.”

“Buckley town council has paid Flintshire county council the expected parking income for the month of December.”

Parking charges in Flintshire County Council’s off-street car parks were reintroduced on 1 October 2021.

Parking had been free in council operated car parks since March 2020, charges remained suspended to help local businesses as they came out of lockdown last summer and this continued into the autumn and winter.

This was extended to September 2021 to support the gradual opening and recovery of the town centres and to encourage footfall.

The council has said that “as more businesses reopen, we will be reinstating parking charges to ease potential congestion and help with access to the short-stay car parks.”

 

 

 

 



