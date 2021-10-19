GMB union to ballot NHS members on Welsh Government offer

Members of the GMB union in Wales are to be balloted on an improved pay offer from the Welsh Government.

After firm representations from GMB and sister unions to Welsh Ministers, the Welsh Government came back last week with an improved pay offer.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced the 3 per cent pay rise for NHS staff in Wales in July.

The recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body and the Pay Review Body for Doctors and Dentists apply to staff employed in accordance with Agenda for Change terms and conditions, which include nurses, cleaners, porters and paid health support workers.

It also applies to consultants, trainee doctors, specialist contract doctors and liaison specialists (SAS) before 2021, salaried GPs and dentists.

The pay rise will take effect retrospectively from April 2021.

GMB said it is organising meetings with members to discuss the offer over the next few weeks, with the ballot expected to run before Christmas.

The union has already balloted members on the 3 per cent pay imposition, with an overwhelming majority rejecting the pay award.

GMB has pledged to continue to campaign to improve on pay and fight to retain the wages lost through a decade of pay freezes, irrelevant of the outcome of the ballot.

Paul Gage GMB NHS Wales lead said:

“Look we’re duty bound to put this back to the membership and see what they think.

“We understand that the Welsh government are in a bit of a bind because they’re funding is ultimately curtailed by London, but ultimately this is a decision for members.

“We recognise that this offer will not benefit everyone, we’ll consult and ballot and then we’ll work from there.

“At the end of the day this deal isn’t everything we’ve asked for, but let’s be clear the fact that Welsh Government has negotiated on pay is a big step forward from the deal imposed by the Tories in Westminster.

“The campaign isn’t over even if members accept this deal.

“We will fight, fight and fight again so that members get back every penny in the next decade, that they lost during the last.”

The biggest union representing NHS staff, UNISON said the 3 per cent is below the rate of inflation and argue that people will leave the NHS if “pay does not improve so dealing with record waiting lists is going to be more difficult.”