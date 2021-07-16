Glyndwr University student recognised for going the extra mile in local community during pandemic.

A Wrexham Glyndwr University student has been recognised going the extra mile in helping the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic struck almost 18 months ago, Savannah Lloyd, a Youth and Community Work student at the university worked with the Caia Park Partnership to make sure the most vulnerable of local residents could still access everything they needed.

She has now been presented with a Highly Commended Award by Wrexham’s MP Sarah Atherton, for her volunteering work throughout lockdown.

From delivering prescriptions and food hampers, to going shopping for the elderly and then carrying out youth engagement work, ‘Sav’ proved to be a true community champion, but did not expect her efforts to be singled out for praise.

She said: “I didn’t expect it to be honest. It’s just what you do.

“At the beginning of May I had an email to say I had been nominated, I was surprised but it was nice.”

She added “I was picking up and delivering prescriptions for the elderly, those who were vulnerable.

“Then I was helping with food hampers, making them up and delivering them to everyone who needed them.

“I was doing shopping for the elderly, then youth engagement work – it was just giving up my time to help others.”

Savannah added: “I volunteered with the youth team to start with then because of the pandemic that was on hold, so they said there was another opportunity if I wanted to take it and it linked in nicely with my course being youth and community work, I hadn’t done much of the community side of it before.

“It will definitely help me for the community work I want to do in the future.”

Wrexham MP Sarah Atherton said: “I was blown away by all that Savannah has done to give back to the local community during the Covid-19 pandemic through her work with the Caia Park Partnership.

“Savannah’s actions were selfless and showed a real care for others, which is why I was very pleased to be able to honour her in my search for Wrexham’s ‘Covid-19 Community Champion’.

“With an outlook like this, I am sure I will be hearing lots more about Savannah in the future!”

For more information about the BA (Hons) Youth and Community Work Degree at Wrexham Glyndwr University, visit https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/YouthandCommunityWork/