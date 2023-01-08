Glyndwr University receives kindness in education award

Wrexham Glyndwr University's efforts to create a welcoming atmosphere for all have been acknowledged with a national award.

The university has received the Kindness in Education Award for its efforts to become a Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (TrACE) Informed university.

Caroline Hughes, Associate Dean of Student Engagement at WGU, said that staff were "honoured and delighted" to receive the award at the Be Kind Awards ceremony.

" We are delighted to have won a Kindness in Education Award for our compassionate work towards becoming a Trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (TrACE) Informed university in partnership with the ACE Hub, Public Health Wales, and are honoured to be celebrating with the other great winners at the KindFest2022 awards ceremony.

"At Wrexham Glyndwr University, we aim to embed kindness and compassion in everything we do and we want to ensure that all students and staff are nurtured to thrive in a supportive environment that builds on their strengths recognising that people respond incredibly well when they feel safe, empowered and trusted, so that everyone at Wrexham Glyndwr University can thrive and achieve their aspirations."

