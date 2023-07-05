Glyndwr University nursing student’s pride of the NHS as it marks its 75th birthday

A soon-to-be qualified Nurse has spoken of the “enormous pride” he has of the profession during the week that the NHS celebrates its milestone 75th birthday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chris Owen, a final-year Nursing student at Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU), has stressed the important role that Nurses play within the health service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Weeks away from qualifying – Chris, who lives in Corwen – has already secured a role on the Dialysis Unit, based at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, on completion of his studies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about his anticipation ahead of qualifying and working for the NHS, Chris, who has been based at WGU’s Plas Coch campus, said: “I’m a matter of weeks away from qualifying now and I feel a whole range of emotions ahead of finishing and starting in my Nursing post at the hospital – excited, nervous, raring to go but above all – proud, particularly as the NHS marks such a big milestone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For me, Nursing is all about making a difference and helping others. To me the NHS represents humanity at its best, and I feel proud that I will be a part of that. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Despite some nerves, I feel ready for it. The support and opportunities I’ve had while studying at WGU have been incredible. The Nursing team have been absolutely wonderful throughout – no problem is too big or too small for them. They’ve instilled that confidence and knowledge in me and my peers and for that, I’m so grateful.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alison Lester-Owen, Principal Lecturer and Professional Lead in Nursing at the university’s St Asaph campus – and a former NHS Nurse and Midwife – said: “A huge congratulations to Chris and all of our other final-year Nursing students, who are a matter of weeks away from qualifying and soon to be starting their working careers as Nurses – an extremely proud moment for all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As the NHS marks its 75th birthday this week, it’s a great opportunity for us all to be reminded and reflect on our incredible National Health Service. We are so lucky in the UK to have a free at the point of care service that is accessible to all. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I commenced my career in the NHS over 30 years ago and have been fortunate to have a varied career, qualifying first as a Nurse, then a Midwife. I now have the privilege to work in Nurse education, guiding and educating our future Nurses, and working with registered Nurses and Midwives as they develop and move forward in their careers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I have seen many changes over the course of my career but one thing that has never changed is the constant drive and commitment of our Nurses and student Nurses to put people first, and to strive to deliver the best care that they can. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Nursing is a privilege, and I truly believe the future of our profession is safe in the hands of our motivated and person-centred student Nurses as they begin their careers in the NHS.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

