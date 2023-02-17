Glyndwr University named as a leading LGBTQ+ inclusive employer

Wrexham Glyndwr University (WGU) has today been named in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers List, being recognised for its work in supporting LGBTQ+ staff to be themselves at work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Not only that – the university has also secured a Gold Award, due to its Workplace Equality Index ranking rising from a placement of 47th to 41st, which now means the institution has been placed sixth in the UK education sector. The university has increased it’s ranking by a phenomenal 374 places since its original submission in 2018. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the past year, WGU has made significant strides towards fostering an inclusive working environment by increasing community engagement and highlighting the institution’s commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by hosting stands at Pride events in both Wrexham and Chester, forming collaborative working partnerships with local groups including North Wales Fire Service and Unique Transgender Network. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The university has also co-ordinated a number of awareness raising events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, including International Pronoun Day, Trans Day of Remembrance and LGBTQ+ History Month, as well as continuing to review policies and procedures to ensure inclusive language and practice and ensuring messaging is shared by members of the university’s Executive Leadership Team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stonewall – Europe’s largest charity for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer rights – has launched its Top 100 Employers List 2023, which is the UK’s leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alison Bloomfield, Head of Organisational Development and Diversity at WGU, said: “Fostering inclusive environments makes workplaces safer and better for all – not just LGBTQ+ people – and I’m immensely proud of the progress we have made as a university in the past year with regard to this. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In the last 12 months, we have supported and implemented a range of initiatives within the university and in tandem with the local community, including hosting stands at Pride events in both Wrexham and Chester, co-ordinating a number of awareness days to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, as well as forming strong partnerships with a number of local groups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A huge congratulations to everyone at WGU for helping to make the university such a special and inclusive place to work and study, in particular the LGBTQ+ Staff Network.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall, said: “It’s been fantastic to see all of the work put in by Wrexham Glyndwr University over the past year to create a workplace where LGBTQ+ staff feel free to thrive as themselves. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we to have hide who we are it can take an enormous personal toll and hold us back from fulfilling our true potential. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes our workplaces a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff to be proud of who they are. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re incredibly proud to see so many new entrants from a range of sectors on this year’s list, who are committed to making LGBTQ+ people’s lives better.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

