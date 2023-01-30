Glyndwr photography student crowned winner of national prize

A Photography and Film degree student at Wrexham Glyndwr University is celebrating after winning two prestigious awards and receiving national recognition for her work.

Katie McCormick, a final year student at the university, was named the winner of Studio Portrait Photographer of the Year Award by The British Institute of Professional Photography at a special event in Preston.

Katie's winning image was a portrait taken of nine-year-old, Amaia. When creating the portrait, Katie aimed to capture a timeless portrait moving away from candid imagery, thought and time was put into posing and technical lighting to achieve the soft feeling of a moment.

Speaking after receiving the award, Katie, who lives in Mold, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to have won the Studio Portrait Photographer of the Year Award at The British Institute of Professional Photography.

"I was completely blown away when my name was called. I couldn't believe it especially as I was up against some incredibly talented photographers, who had produced some amazing work.

"I'm months away now from finishing my degree, which is a little scary but honestly, it's been the most fantastic experience. I've learnt so much during the three years and could never have imagined winning a national award, prior to studying.

"For me, the course has not only pushed me to enhance my photography skill and leave my comfort zone, but I've also learnt the theory behind my craft. That alone has changed my whole perspective of where I want to go for my future."

Katie's award success follows on from her recently achieving first and second place with the Accredited Professional Newborn Photographer's International's Fall 2022 Competition, as well as getting three images highly commended with the Societies of Photographers during the months of September, October and November.

Stephen King, Programme Leader for Photography and Film at Wrexham Glyndwr University, added: "I am proud to say that each and every year we continue to develop an immensely talented group of students who go on to achieve some phenomenal things and work tirelessly to hone their practice, and Katie is a shining example of that.

"A huge congratulations to Katie for her award wins and recent successes for her incredible work. It's extremely satisfying to see one of our students achieve recognition at not only a national level but to also win such a prestigious and historic award within the industry."

