Glowing Estyn report finds Flintshire school has “happy and welcoming community” for pupils

A Flintshire primary school is celebrating a glowing report following its recent Estyn inspection.

Providing education for children aged three to eleven years across two sites, Ysgol Mynydd Isa currently has 559 pupils on its roll.

After a turbulent two years for children and schools, leaders and teachers at the school acted at the start of this academic year to put in place individualised support for pupils’ learning and wellbeing.

The report praises the school’s swift and effective strategy, as a result of which: ‘most pupils across the school have made exceptional progress since September 2021.

Pupils’ speaking, reading, and writing skills in English are of a high standard.’ Pupils were also found to have a wide vocabulary with ‘many pupils using words and phrases beyond those expected for their age.’

Progress in writing this year is ‘outstanding’ and ‘most pupils make good progress in developing their mathematical skills and understanding.’

In the evaluation of wellbeing and attitudes to learning, the report concludes nearly all pupils ‘behave very well during lessons’, ‘work and play co-operatively’, and ‘are proud of their school and feel safe and secure within its positive and caring learning environment.’

It also states that nearly all pupils ‘understand the importance of online safety’, ‘have a sound understanding’ of keeping healthy, and in lessons ‘are attentive to their teachers and are eager to participate.’

Teachers ‘provide an engaging and inclusive environment, which makes the school a delightful place to learn.’

The standard of teaching is ‘of a consistently high quality’ and ‘the rich curriculum the school is developing is unique to Ysgol Mynydd Isa and is highly effective in meeting the needs of all pupils.’

Under care, support and guidance, the report states: ‘The school supports pupils’ emotional and social needs well. Staff create an exceptionally warm and caring learning environment.’

The school’s two language resource centres are described as offering ‘rich and stimulating opportunities for pupils to follow the school’s broad curriculum at the same time as providing effective support for their speech and language development’.

A strength highlighted is that that nearly all pupils with additional learning needs ‘achieve the well-defined targets that are set for them and make good progress in numeracy and literacy skills.’

Leadership is another strength of the school; the report said: ‘The headteacher is a highly effective leader’ and has ‘established a strong and effective leadership team.’

It also commented on how ‘the school works well in partnership with parents who have plenty of opportunities to get involved in school life.’

Through the strong leadership which focuses on improving ‘pupils standards and wellbeing’, the school ‘provides a very strong start for pupils, which allows them to learn productively.’

Richard Collett, headteacher, said: “I am delighted with the report which reinforces the incredible work that goes into ensuring our pupils are happy, secure and have every opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“Our teachers and staff have gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic, and since we returned to school.

“For the report to confirm that our pupils have made ‘exceptional progress’ this academic year means everything to us.

“I am also pleased that the report finds our school to be ‘a happy and welcoming community in which all pupils and staff feel valued’ and that we provide ‘very positive attitudes towards school and learning.’

“This is testament, yet again, to our fantastic team who put every child front and centre of everything they do.

“I would like to thank everyone at school, including our governors, parents and carers, and, of course, our

wonderful pupils, for contributing to making our school a vibrant, happy and successful learning environment.”