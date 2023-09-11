Gears and Beers’: Raising awareness for mental health in Kerry’s memory
Over the weekend a local family united for a poignant tribute, commemorating a beloved member’s legacy and to raise money for mental health charity MIND.
Kerry Penlington tragically lost her life earlier this year due to a mental health illness.
This September would have been a milestone 60th birthday for her.
Moved by her memory, Kerry’s brother, Pete Hallows, and the Hallows family organised a unique fundraising event on Saturday, September 9.
Dubbed ‘Gears and Beers’, the initiative involved a 60km bike ride – symbolising each year of Kerry’s life.
The route was scenic yet poignant. 13 riders started from Dock Road, Connah’s Quay, cycling along the picturesque Chester Millennium Greenway bike path to Guilden Sutton and back twice.
The family surpassed their initial fund raising goal, drawing generous contributions both online and offline.
These efforts are a testament to the enduring spirit of the Hallows family and their wider community.
Kerry’s niece Amy Hallows said: “The original target was to raise £5,000, however, we have surpassed that target through online donations and cash donations. We are so grateful for everyone’s support and generosity.”
By sharing their story, they hope to foster greater understanding and reduce the stigma associated with mental health illnesses.
If you’re inspired by the Hallows family’s endeavour and wish to contribute, you can donate via their JustGiving page.
www.justgiving.com/team/gears-and-beers-for-kerry
About Mind
Mind is the leading mental health charity working across Wales and England.
They believe no one should face a mental health problem alone.
They are there for those in need, whether stressed, depressed or in crisis.
Mind listens, provides support & advice, and advocates for those facing mental challenges.
The charity is grateful for all fundraising efforts made on its behalf for the national cause.
