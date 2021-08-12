GCSE Results Day – “Perseverance after yet another difficult year has today paid off”

Pupils across Flintshire are receiving GCSE results today following a difficult year for many.

Learners, schools and colleges have faced unprecedented disruption in teaching and learning due to the impact of the pandemic.

Wales scrapped end of year exams for the second year in a row due to the continued disruption COVID-19 has brought, grades have again been predicted by teachers.

In November 2020, the Minister for Education announced that there would be no exams in summer 2021, so the priority was to find the fairest alternative approach to awarding grades to learners so that they could progress to further education, apprenticeships, or employment.

Qualifications Wales said that exams, alongside non-exam assessment, “normally provide the fairest means of assessing learner attainment, so to meet this priority compromises had to be made.”

“We have carefully considered learner wellbeing through feedback from schools, colleges and our Learner Advisory Group, since they were formed in May.”

“The alternative assessment arrangements put in place considered the need to support learners’ health and wellbeing at all stages.”

“We know that the implementation of a flexible approach will have resulted in a variety of approaches being taken by different schools and colleges (centres).”

“This may have led to increased anxiety for learners but given the varying impact of the pandemic across Wales this was the fairest possible approach in the circumstances. ”

The Welsh Local Government Association has congratulated pupils across Wales receiving their GCSE results.

Councillor Ian Roberts (Flintshire), WLGA Education Spokesperson said: “The pupils’ perseverance after yet another difficult year has today paid off, and I would like to congratulate each and every one of them on their success and hard work.

“Families, teachers and school staff have all contributed to supporting pupils over a tough period. They should also today take pride in their success and I would like to thank them all for their continued hard work.”

Today’s GCSE results follow the release of A-levels results on Monday.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher in Wales has risen to 48.3%, with schools and colleges again determining the results for their learners.

Last year the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades rose to a record high after grades were allowed to be based on teachers’ assessments.