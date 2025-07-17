4G upgrades bring better coverage to Clwydian Range

Rural communities across North and Mid Wales – including areas in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley – are seeing major improvements to mobile signal as 30 government-backed mast upgrades go live.

The upgrades are part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme – a joint initiative between the UK Government and mobile operators aimed at eliminating mobile ‘not-spots’ in hard-to-reach areas.

Newly activated sites are now providing enhanced 4G coverage in locations including Llangernyw, Pandy Tudur, Gwytherin, Cwmystwyth and Llanymawddwy. Coverage has also been boosted across Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty such as the Wye Valley and Bryniau Clwyd a Dyffryn Dyfrdwy, which includes the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

The improvements mean better connectivity for residents, businesses, tourists and emergency services – with coverage now available from all four major mobile networks: EE, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three.

The upgrades also bring 4G signal to over 2,500km of roads across Wales, supporting drivers and remote workers who previously struggled with connectivity.

Ben Roome, CEO of SRN delivery body Mova, said:

“Thirty new EAS masts are now live in the Welsh hills. For the first time, signals from every mobile network are threading through valleys and reaching a further 2,500 kilometres of road—bringing connectivity to residents, businesses, and anyone passing through.”

UK Government Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, added:

“Reliable connectivity improves every aspect of day-to-day life in rural Wales and makes a huge difference for local businesses, residents, and visitors.”

The SRN programme began in 2020, and has already expanded 4G coverage across 34,000 square kilometres of the UK – roughly twice the size of Northern Ireland – reaching an extra 280,000 premises and 16,000km of roads.

The UK Government is investing £184 million to upgrade Extended Area Service (EAS) masts, while mobile operators are contributing £500 million to improve coverage in ‘partial not-spots’.

More upgrades are planned over the coming months.

