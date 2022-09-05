“Future leaders” course helping to prepare students for the workplace

Students at Wrexham Glyndwr University have gained valuable insights into how to succeed in the modern workplace.

Speakers from the world of business, government, charity and the arts have shared their knowledge and experience with students during a series of question and answer sessions as part of the Future Leaders short course.

Students have heard from Baroness Kay Andrews; Glynne Jones, office of secretary of state for Wales; Stewart Mculloch, Head of UK Sales at Elior Ltd; Sonia Bate – MD and Founder of Edit Development Ltd; Claire Thomas-Hanna. Head of HR for Mental Health and Learning Disabilities at BCUHB; Richard Nicholls, Director of Operations at Arts Council Wales; and Clare Taylor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of WGU.

Student Magdalena Prechtl, 24, from Laufen in Germany, said: “It is very encouraging and extremely interesting to chat with these experts. It is rare to have a chance to talk to them so openly and in a personal context.

“They all are very strong and unique personalities and have a lot of good advice to offer.”

Over the past month students have taken part taken part in a short course that blends academic concepts and personal experience to cover topics such as, leadership styles; motivation; performance management; delegation; self-awareness and organisation structures. A key aim is to give students a competitive edge when job hunting, and the knowledge to succeed in their careers.

Psychology student Ellen Bailey, 24, from Wrexham, who is looking to study an MRes in the subject, said that the course was “inspiring”.

She added: “I feel it is was important to bring together leaders from multiple sectors; everyone had someone to relate to. We had the opportunity to ask the leaders questions and ask advice that catered to their personal goals

“My confidence is at an all-time high and has made me rethink my attitude towards leadership.”

Careers and Employability Adviser, Neil Pritchard, who organises the programme for students added: “The Future Leaders programme is another excellent opportunity for our students to develop their skills and knowledge, to improve their employability.

“The University is most grateful to our guest professionals, who provide such a fascinating insight, and enhance the learning experience.”

To learn more about the services of the Careers and Employability team please see https://glyndwr.ac.uk/careers/

