Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Commuters will face a week of disruption in early November after rail unions announced more strikes.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced strike action will take place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 5, 7 and 9 November.

Services will also start later than usual in the morning on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 November.

Rail users are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and check before travelling travel.

Read Next

  • Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity
  • Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024
  • Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales
  • Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity

    News

    Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    News

    Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

    News

    Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    News

    Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester

    News

    Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    News

    Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    News

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn