Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

Commuters will face a week of disruption in early November after rail unions announced more strikes.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced strike action will take place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, which will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended on 5, 7 and 9 November.

Services will also start later than usual in the morning on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 November.

Rail users are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and check before travelling travel.

Amended timetables for Saturday 5 November will be in online journey planners from today, 1 November.

