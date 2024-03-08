Funding boost for Flintshire firms on journey to net zero

An innovative grant scheme is supporting Flintshire businesses on their journey to net zero.

The Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund is delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise with the backing of Pathway to Carbon Zero Ltd and Litegreen Ltd in collaboration with Flintshire County Council.

The Flintshire Fund has received £297,294 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Companies in the region can apply for up to £5,000 to support the creation of carbon reduction plans.

The funding can be used by businesses to access specialist advice on how to become a more sustainable organisation, as well as offering guidance on equipment, buildings, energy use and systems and methods that will reduce their carbon footprint and help increase profitability.

Fund Manager Rowan Jones said: “We want to support businesses looking at carbon reduction, whether they are on the way to becoming net zero or starting out on this journey.

“The funding will be used to bring in expertise that will help, and to produce a Carbon Reduction Plan following a review of existing practices and facilities, whether that be recycling, working practices, behavioural change, investment, energy management, renewables, skills, or any number of factors that contribute towards becoming a more sustainable operation.

“Feasibility studies will be 80% funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with businesses expected to contribute 20% in terms match funding towards the total cost.”

He added: “The feedback we’ve had so far has been very positive and we want to see as many businesses as possible in Flintshire applying to capitalise on this opportunity.”

The project supports the Flintshire Climate Change Strategy 2022-2030 – by working to reduce energy consumption and emissions from firms in the county by promoting energy efficiency measures, renewable energy sources, and behaviour change.

Antur Cymru Enterprise also has an R&D (Research and Development) and Innovation Support Fund for organisations in Flintshire looking to develop new ideas, products, or processes, but unsure how to take them forward, and another scheme is set to be launched for business networks, knowledge transfer and workshops focused on carbon reduction and R&D.

“We are committed to supporting companies, particularly small businesses, as for many the move toward becoming more sustainable and trying to do the right thing from an environmental perspective can be costly, and time consuming,” said Rowan.

“Being able to put them on the right path while also incorporating R&D and advances in technology will help futureproof their organisations, which is the ultimate aim of these programmes.”

For more information and to apply for the funds, email flintshire@anturcymru.org.uk or call 01352 871298.

Alternatively, follow Antur Cymru Enterprise on social media at @anturcymruwales or visit the website: www.anturcymru.org.uk.

