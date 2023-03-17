Fun science workshops develop Holywell pupils’ practical skills

Pupils from a Holywell primary school are learning about engineering through a series of science workshops this month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last week, year 5 and 6 Ysgol Maes Y Felin pupils worked on a bridge building project with staff from Xplore! Science Discovery Centre, Wrexham, who previously ran an after school science club for years 3 and 4. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After a discussion about bridges, their functions, and the typical materials they could be constructed from, the pupils considered the shape and structure of bridges that they were familiar with and talked about bridge strength. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A challenge was set for pupils to create a bridge that was 30cms long and could hold as much weight as possible. Working in groups, and using resources provided which included paper, lolly sticks, straws, pipe cleaners and tape, as well as scissors and a ruler, the pupils used the knowledge they had gained to build their bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tamsin Nellist, science lead at the school, was involved in the sessions. She said: “It was brilliant to see the children working together and developing their skills in team work. They really embraced the challenge, discussing ideas between themselves, and taking on different roles within their group. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The sessions were really engaging, and the children were excited to achieve the challenges set for them. They enjoyed testing their bridges; I think we may have some future leaders, engineers, and teachers in our school! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This type of hands on, practical learning is an excellent way for pupils to gain a deeper understanding of science concepts while having fun at the same time. We look forward to seeing what David and Gethin have in store for our next two sessions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

