Full list of Flintshire polling stations for local election 2022
Voters are heading to the polls on Thursday (May 5, 2022) to choose who will represent them on Flintshire Council for the next five years.
There are a total of 67 seats up for grabs at this year’s local election across 45 electoral wards in the county.
Two councillors have already been confirmed as returning to their seats without a vote being cast due to no other candidates stepping forward to oppose them.
Labour is currently in control of the local authority after winning 34 seats at the last polls in 2017.
The council has confirmed details of polling stations for each ward where an election will be held.
Polling stations come in all shapes and sizes, including schools, church halls and community centres.
The polls will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm and a full list of places where you can vote is detailed below.
People who have registered to vote will have been sent a polling card which states the polling station they should vote at.
Argoed and New Brighton
Community Centre, Mynydd Isa, Mold
Women’s Institute, Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa
Community Centre, New Brighton, Mold
Bagillt
Community Centre, Bagillt
Bagillt Community Library, Bagillt
Trem Afon Community Hall, Holywell Road, Bagillt
Broughton North East
Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton
Broughton South
Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton
Brynford and Halkyn
St. Michael’s Church, Brynford
Community Centre, Pentre Halkyn
Parish Hall, Halkyn
Village Hall, Rhes-y-Cae, Nearr Holywell
Rhosesmor Village Hall, Rhosesmor
Buckley: Bistre East
Jubilee Court Community Centre, Jubilee Road, Buckley
Our Lady of the Rosary, Jubilee Road, Buckley
Buckley: Bistre West
Buckley Cross Community Centre, Tabernacle Street, Buckley
The Rise @ Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley
Buckley: Mountain
Hawkesbury Community Centre, Mill Lane, Buckley
Bistre Parish Church Hall, Mold Road, Buckley
Buckley: Pentrobin
St. Matthews Church Hall, Church Road, Buckley
St. Johns United Reformed Church, Hawkesbury Road, Buckley
Methodist Church Schoolroom, Drury Lane, Drury
Caergwrle
Presbyterian Church Hall, High Street, Caergwrle
Caerwys
Uncontested
Cilcain
Village Hall, Cilcain
War Memorial Institute, Rhydymwyn, near Mold
Memorial Hall, Nannerch, near Mold
Connah’s Quay Central
Community Centre, Tuscan Way, Connah’s Quay
Bryn Deva C.P. School, Linden Avenue, Connah’s Quay
Connah’s Quay: Golftyn
St. Mark’s Church Hall, Church Hill, Connah’s Quay
Connah’s Quay Youth Centre, Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay
Connah’s Quay South
Wepre C.P. School, Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay
Quay Building (No.1), Fron Road, Connah’s Quay
Connah’s Quay: Wepre
Quay Building (No.2), Fron Road, Connah’s Quay
Flint: Castle
Town Hall, Market Square, Flint
Community Room, Castle Heights, Flint
Flint: Coleshill and Trelawny
St. John’s United Reformed Church Schoolroom, Flint
Cilfan Community Hall, Cornist, Flint
Flint High School, Mount Pleasant, Flint
St Thomas’ Church, Flint Mountain, Flint
Flint: Oakenholt
Neuadd Maes-Y-Coed, Woodfield Avenue, Flint
Oakenholt Bowling Club, Croes Atti Lane, Oakenholt, Flint
Greenfield
Youth & Community Centre, Greenfield
Gwernaffield and Gwernymynydd
Church Hall, Gwernaffield
Village Hall, Pantymwyn
Village Centre, Gwernymynydd
Soar Chapel School Room, Nercwys, near Mold
Hawarden: Aston
Woodside Close Community Centre, Woodside Close, Ewloe
Aston Community Centre, Aston Park Road, Aston
Masonic Hall, Gladstone Way, Hawarden
Hawarden: Ewloe
Community Centre, Level Road, Hawarden
Ewloe Social Club, Mold Road, Ewloe
Hawarden: Mancot
Mancot Village Hall, Mancot Lane, Mancot
Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Hawarden
Higher Kinnerton
Uncontested
Holywell Central
Youth Centre (No.1), North Road, Holywell
St Peters Church (No.1), Rose Hill, Holywell
Holywell East
St Peters Church (No.2), Rose Hill, Holywell
Holywell West
Youth Centre (No.2), North Road, Holywell
Community Centre, Holway, Holywell
Hope
Community Centre, Heulwen Close, Hope
Leeswood
Community Centre, Leeswood
Pontblyddyn Cricket Club, Wrexham Road, Pontblyddyn
Llanasa and Trelawnyd
Community Wing, Ysgol Bryn Garth, Pen-y-ffordd
Community Centre, Talacre
Canolfan Ffynnongroyw, Ffynnongroyw, near Holywell
Family Centre, Nant y Gro, Gronant
Village Hall, Gwespyr
Llanasa Village Hall, Llanasa
Community Centre, Berthengam
Gwaenysgor Village Hall, Gwaenysgor
Memorial Hall, Trelawnyd,
Llanfynydd
Abermorddu C.P. School, Abermorddu
Community Centre, Cymau
Community Centre, Ffrith
Coed Talon Bowling Club, Pontybodkin
Mold: Broncoed
Glanrafon Centre, Glanrafon Road, Mold
Mold East
St. Davids Church Hall, St. Davids Lane, Mold
Mold South
Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold
Mold West
Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold
Mostyn
Community Centre, Maes Pennant Estate, Mostyn
Northop
Edith Bankes Memorial Institute, Northop
Memorial Hall, Sychdyn, near Mold
Community Pavilion, Northop Hall
Pen-y-ffordd
Youth Centre, Penyffordd
Queensferry and Sealand
Queensferry War Memorial Institute, Queensferry
Community Centre, Phoenix Street, Sandycroft
Youth & Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Sealand
Saltney Ferry
Saltney Ferry Scout and Guide Headquarters, Bradshaw Avenue, Saltney Ferry Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Saltney
Community Hall, Douglas Place, Saltney
Shotton East and Shotton Higher
St. Ethelwolds Church Hall, Shotton Lane, Shotton
Community Centre, Elmwood Close, Shotton
Shotton West
Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton
Treuddyn
Community Centre, Hafan Deg, Treuddyn
Whitford
Ysgol y Llan, Whitford
Village Hall, Carmel, Holywell
Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com