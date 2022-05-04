Full list of Flintshire polling stations for local election 2022

Voters are heading to the polls on Thursday (May 5, 2022) to choose who will represent them on Flintshire Council for the next five years.

There are a total of 67 seats up for grabs at this year’s local election across 45 electoral wards in the county.

Two councillors have already been confirmed as returning to their seats without a vote being cast due to no other candidates stepping forward to oppose them.

Labour is currently in control of the local authority after winning 34 seats at the last polls in 2017.

The council has confirmed details of polling stations for each ward where an election will be held.

Polling stations come in all shapes and sizes, including schools, church halls and community centres.

The polls will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm and a full list of places where you can vote is detailed below.

People who have registered to vote will have been sent a polling card which states the polling station they should vote at.

Argoed and New Brighton

Community Centre, Mynydd Isa, Mold

Women’s Institute, Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa

Community Centre, New Brighton, Mold

Bagillt

Community Centre, Bagillt

Bagillt Community Library, Bagillt

Trem Afon Community Hall, Holywell Road, Bagillt

Broughton North East

Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton

Broughton South

Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton

Brynford and Halkyn

St. Michael’s Church, Brynford

Community Centre, Pentre Halkyn

Parish Hall, Halkyn

Village Hall, Rhes-y-Cae, Nearr Holywell

Rhosesmor Village Hall, Rhosesmor

Buckley: Bistre East

Jubilee Court Community Centre, Jubilee Road, Buckley

Our Lady of the Rosary, Jubilee Road, Buckley

Buckley: Bistre West

Buckley Cross Community Centre, Tabernacle Street, Buckley

The Rise @ Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley

Buckley: Mountain

Hawkesbury Community Centre, Mill Lane, Buckley

Bistre Parish Church Hall, Mold Road, Buckley

Buckley: Pentrobin

St. Matthews Church Hall, Church Road, Buckley

St. Johns United Reformed Church, Hawkesbury Road, Buckley

Methodist Church Schoolroom, Drury Lane, Drury

Caergwrle

Presbyterian Church Hall, High Street, Caergwrle

Caerwys

Uncontested

Cilcain

Village Hall, Cilcain

War Memorial Institute, Rhydymwyn, near Mold

Memorial Hall, Nannerch, near Mold

Connah’s Quay Central

Community Centre, Tuscan Way, Connah’s Quay

Bryn Deva C.P. School, Linden Avenue, Connah’s Quay

Connah’s Quay: Golftyn

St. Mark’s Church Hall, Church Hill, Connah’s Quay

Connah’s Quay Youth Centre, Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay

Connah’s Quay South

Wepre C.P. School, Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay

Quay Building (No.1), Fron Road, Connah’s Quay

Connah’s Quay: Wepre

Quay Building (No.2), Fron Road, Connah’s Quay

Flint: Castle

Town Hall, Market Square, Flint

Community Room, Castle Heights, Flint

Flint: Coleshill and Trelawny

St. John’s United Reformed Church Schoolroom, Flint

Cilfan Community Hall, Cornist, Flint

Flint High School, Mount Pleasant, Flint

St Thomas’ Church, Flint Mountain, Flint

Flint: Oakenholt

Neuadd Maes-Y-Coed, Woodfield Avenue, Flint

Oakenholt Bowling Club, Croes Atti Lane, Oakenholt, Flint

Greenfield

Youth & Community Centre, Greenfield

Gwernaffield and Gwernymynydd

Church Hall, Gwernaffield

Village Hall, Pantymwyn

Village Centre, Gwernymynydd

Soar Chapel School Room, Nercwys, near Mold

Hawarden: Aston

Woodside Close Community Centre, Woodside Close, Ewloe

Aston Community Centre, Aston Park Road, Aston

Masonic Hall, Gladstone Way, Hawarden

Hawarden: Ewloe

Community Centre, Level Road, Hawarden

Ewloe Social Club, Mold Road, Ewloe

Hawarden: Mancot

Mancot Village Hall, Mancot Lane, Mancot

Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Hawarden

Higher Kinnerton

Uncontested

Holywell Central

Youth Centre (No.1), North Road, Holywell

St Peters Church (No.1), Rose Hill, Holywell

Holywell East

St Peters Church (No.2), Rose Hill, Holywell

Holywell West

Youth Centre (No.2), North Road, Holywell

Community Centre, Holway, Holywell

Hope

Community Centre, Heulwen Close, Hope

Leeswood

Community Centre, Leeswood

Pontblyddyn Cricket Club, Wrexham Road, Pontblyddyn

Llanasa and Trelawnyd

Community Wing, Ysgol Bryn Garth, Pen-y-ffordd

Community Centre, Talacre

Canolfan Ffynnongroyw, Ffynnongroyw, near Holywell

Family Centre, Nant y Gro, Gronant

Village Hall, Gwespyr

Llanasa Village Hall, Llanasa

Community Centre, Berthengam

Gwaenysgor Village Hall, Gwaenysgor

Memorial Hall, Trelawnyd,

Llanfynydd

Abermorddu C.P. School, Abermorddu

Community Centre, Cymau

Community Centre, Ffrith

Coed Talon Bowling Club, Pontybodkin

Mold: Broncoed

Glanrafon Centre, Glanrafon Road, Mold

Mold East

St. Davids Church Hall, St. Davids Lane, Mold

Mold South

Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold

Mold West

Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold

Mostyn

Community Centre, Maes Pennant Estate, Mostyn

Northop

Edith Bankes Memorial Institute, Northop

Memorial Hall, Sychdyn, near Mold

Community Pavilion, Northop Hall

Pen-y-ffordd

Youth Centre, Penyffordd

Queensferry and Sealand

Queensferry War Memorial Institute, Queensferry

Community Centre, Phoenix Street, Sandycroft

Youth & Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Sealand

Saltney Ferry

Saltney Ferry Scout and Guide Headquarters, Bradshaw Avenue, Saltney Ferry Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Saltney

Community Hall, Douglas Place, Saltney

Shotton East and Shotton Higher

St. Ethelwolds Church Hall, Shotton Lane, Shotton

Community Centre, Elmwood Close, Shotton

Shotton West

Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton

Treuddyn

Community Centre, Hafan Deg, Treuddyn

Whitford

Ysgol y Llan, Whitford

Village Hall, Carmel, Holywell

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).