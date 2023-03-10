Friday: All schools in Flintshire closed today as weather warnings for snow continue
Flintshire schools have been ‘recommended to close again today due to the ‘adverse’ weather conditions.
All 86 schools in Flintshire were closed on Thursday due to heavy snowfall, with up to 10cm falling in some areas, making driving conditions and pavements hazardous.
A Met Office amber weather warning is currently in place for snow in Flintshire until 9 am, with a yellow warning remaining until 2 pm.
The council took the decision to close schools for a second day on Thursday afternoon.
In an interview with BBC Radio Wales, Councillor Ian Robers, the leader of Flintshire Council, explained that closing schools is not a decision that is taken lightly, due to the significant disruption it causes for parents and families.
However, he noted that the worst-case scenario is when schools close during the day, leaving parents scrambling to make alternative arrangements.
He said: “As a former teacher, and a former acting head teacher, I’m aware of the implications of closing the school.”
“No one closes schools lightly, it causes disruption which we obviously recognise for parents, but the worst thing is when they’re closed, in my opinion on the day.”
“Even worse than that is when schools are open in the morning, and then due to heavy snow – which is forecast today – they close during the day and you have to ring parents up and say schools closing.”
