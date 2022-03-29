Fresh bid made to create visitor accommodation at Glynne Arms in Hawarden

A fresh bid has been made to gain approval for plans to create visitor accommodation at a historic village pub in Hawarden.

Proposals to convert a Grade II-listed stable block at the Glynne Arms were first submitted by the Hawarden Estate in September 2018.

The 200-year-old coaching inn is run by Charlie Gladstone, great-great grandson of 19th-century British prime minister William Gladstone, along with his wife Caroline.

Their application, which included plans for a shop, workshop facilities and extra parking nearby, was later refused by Flintshire Council officials due to concerns about the impact on the old buildings.

An appeal against the decision was also rejected by a planning inspector for similar reasons.

Revised proposals have now been entered in an attempt to address the issues previously raised and improve the viability of the business.

In a planning statement, consultants acting on the estate’s behalf said: “The proposed use is well considered and creates an active use of the outbuilding in an uncertain economic environment.

“This will revitalise both buildings and the Glynne Arms at a time when pressure on the hospitality offer is exceptionally difficult.

“The changes are sympathetic, and have addressed as far as reasonably practical, the historic character including its evolutionary change, which is important to its understanding. Most fabric of significance will be retained.

“The overall benefit to the buildings overall will be significant and creates an active use.

“It will improve natural surveillance, promotes commercial viability and it will create a safe, attractive and inviting area.”

The plans would see the former stable block turned into holiday accommodation.

Meanwhile, businesses linked to its historic use would be housed in other parts of the building.

Comments are being invited on the proposals via the local authority’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).