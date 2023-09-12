Free bike marking event taking place in Deeside today

In an initiative aimed at enhancing bike safety, North Flintshire Police is offering residents a free bike marking service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

As part of the "We Don't Buy Crime" initiative, PCSO Owen Prentice will lead the bike marking event today, 12th September 2023, just outside Deeside Police Station.

From 3pm to 6pm, bike owners are encouraged to bring their bicycles to get them marked, adding an extra layer of security.

This initiative provides a unique marking that makes bicycles traceable back to their owners should they ever get stolen.

With bike thefts on the rise, marking your bicycle can deter thieves and facilitate recovery in the event of theft.

For those unable to attend the event tomorrow, fret not! North Flintshire Police has confirmed that there will be more such opportunities in the weeks to come, hosted at various locations.

Residents are urged to make the most of this service and to spread the word among their friends and family.