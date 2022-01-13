France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning

France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has said.

The requirement to isolate on arrival in France will also be scrapped.

Travellers will continue to need evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Jean-Baptiste Lemonye tweeted: “We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers.

“End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”

“A negative test < 24h will be requested at the start The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”