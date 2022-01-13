Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jan 2022

France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has said.

The requirement to isolate on arrival in France will also be scrapped.

Travellers will continue to need evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Jean-Baptiste Lemonye tweeted: “We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers.

“End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”

“A negative test < 24h will be requested at the start The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”



