France is lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has said.
The requirement to isolate on arrival in France will also be scrapped.
Travellers will continue to need evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.
Jean-Baptiste Lemonye tweeted: “We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers.
“End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”
“A negative test < 24h will be requested at the start The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”
