Four Flintshire roads could see speed limits raised above 30mph

Flintshire County Council has launched a three-week public consultation regarding the possibility of increasing speed limits on four specific local roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposal comes as the council prepares for the new 20mph legislation, set to be implemented by the Welsh Government on September 17, 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council has identified a number of roads that could potentially have their current speed limits raised above 30mph, based on an assessment against current national guidance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proposed changes concern specific sections of Padeswood Road South, Bannel Lane, Drury Lane and Drury New Road in Buckley, and Station Road in Talacre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The consultation opened on Friday, July 21, 2023, allowing residents and other stakeholders to voice their opinions on the proposed changes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council has said information is available for public inspection at Buckley and Holywell Connects Centres. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By law, the council must also dedicate substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money to print media, disseminating updates about speed limit modifications and consultations in local newspapers, despite their limited readership, these are known as statutory notices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The practice primarily amounts to an expensive routine and excludes online platforms like Deeside.com due to outdated regulations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

20mph change is coming… ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire Council has identified 15 roads which could be exempt from the Welsh government’s new 20mph rules. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council has been assessing existing restricted roads within the county, guided by criteria set by the Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While most roads will transition to a 20mph limit, some may retain their 30mph limit following the change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 15 roads that could retain their 30mph status are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kelsterton Road, Connah’s Quay (from Kelsterton Lane to A548 roundabout)

B5129 Chester Road (Ffordd Pentre to Queensferry roundabout)

St David’s Park, Ewloe

Liverpool Road (from Rhuddlan Road, Buckley to Mold Road junction, Ewloe Green)

White Farm Road, Alltami

Drury Lane, Buckley (from Knowle Hill to Drury Laner Industrial Estate)

B5128 Church Road, Buckley (from Chester Road to Maxwell Close)

A549 Chester Road, Buckley (from Forest Walk to Mile Farm)

A549 Mold Road, Buckley (for 122m on approach to/leaving Wylfa roundabout)

A541 Denbigh Road, Mold (for 110m from Factory Pool Lane in the direction of Mold)

A541, Hendre

A5026 Holway Road, Holywell (from Carmel Road to Whitford Road)

B5121 Greenfield Road, Holywell (from Bryn Celyn to Greenfield)

A510, Broughton (from Warren Bank to Broad Oak Avenue)

Earlier this year, the implementation of 20mph speed restrictions in Buckley, Mynydd Isa, New Brighton, and others, under the Phase One Settlement Programme, sparked controversy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A petition opposing these restrictions received 51,000 signatures and was sent to the Welsh Parliament. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The council has clarified that the removal of current 20mph or 30mph road markings in and around Buckley does not indicate the removal of speed restrictions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Instead, it’s part of the preparation for the Wales-wide 20mph speed limit introduction in September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Under the new legislation, a continuous stretch of street lighting columns will indicate a 20mph area unless signed otherwise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A council spokesperson stated, “Where necessary, the Council has been extending the length of street lighting columns to cover the full stretch of restricted roads.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Further suggestions from local communities about these changes can be submitted via the Council’s website after the implementation of the new legislation in September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Information about the proposal and the consultation process can be found on Flintshire County Council’s website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News