Foundation set up by founder of Deeside based Redrow rides to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales

Foundation set up by the founder of Deeside-based Redrow has ridden to rescue of Blood Bikes Wales.

Blood Bikes Wales which provides a free courier service for the NHS is run completely by volunteers, carrying many different items such as blood, plasma, medication and frozen milk.

The Wrexham group of Blood Bikes Wales was left devastated after one of their three bikes was involved in an accident and written off by the insurers.

Charity trustee Chris Jones said: “The insurers agreed to meet half the cost of a replacement bike but that left us with a shortfall of £8,000.

“We couldn’t manage with two bikes and it would have taken us a long time to have replaced it ourselves.”

The Wrexham group of Blood Bikes Wales normally has two bikes based in Wrexham and one at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

The group also supports the Welsh Air Ambulance delivering or collecting from Wrexham Maelor Hospital to their base in Welshpool.

Jones said: “We have a bike out every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. One of the things we carry is frozen milk for premature babies and that’s time critical.

“Our bikers can deliver faster and over longer distances than ambulances. We were desperate to get a third bike back on the road.”

They approached the Steve Morgan Foundation, set up in 2001 by philanthropist Steve Morgan, who immediately offered to pay the outstanding £8,000 so they could buy a replacement BMW RT1250.

The bike has been named ‘Netty-D’ in memory of the late wife of rider David Dean. Annette Dean died of cancer and the motorbike has been named in her honour.

Jones said: “We’re so incredibly grateful to the Steve Morgan Foundation. We know the work of our volunteers save lives and this will enable us to help even more people.

“The new bike is already on the road, helping the NHS.”

Liam Eaglestone, CEO of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “Blood Bikes Wales perform vital work for the NHS. The Wrexham group is no different and because of the rural nature of the area they cover it was essential they were back up to their complement of three motorbikes.”

