Foster Wales and National Adoption Service celebrate carers at Eisteddfod

Foster Wales and the National Adoption Service for Wales have teamed up at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan to celebrate foster carers and adopters, and to highlight how businesses can support them in their local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their joint stand, named ‘Y Nyth’ (The Nest), will host a range of family-friendly events and daily information drop-in sessions, called ‘Paned o de a rhoi’r byd yn ei le’ (A cup of tea and put the world in its place). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The stand aims to shed light on the importance of Welsh businesses and employers supporting their staff who foster and/or adopt. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Tuesday 8 August, a panel including guests from organisations such as Menter a Busnes will discuss the benefits of businesses adopting practices and policies which enable their staff to undertake the adoption and/or fostering journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event will also feature readings with popular Welsh authors, including Casia Wiliam, Hanna Hopwood, Aneirin Karadog, and Eurgain Haf. Eurgain, an adoptive parent herself, wrote Y Boced Wag (The Empty Pouch), the first Welsh-language book to help introduce adoption to young children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With around 5,000 children in foster care, Foster Wales, the national network of 22 Welsh Local Authority fostering services, is keen to use their presence at the festival to increase awareness around the need for local foster carers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They aim to reassure people that speaking Welsh is an additional skill and positive attribute, not a barrier. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Last year, 283 children were adopted from care in Wales, however, there are still many children – especially sibling groups and those with more complex needs, waiting to be adopted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Adoption Service for Wales (NAS) wants to share how community support and implementing workplace policies can make a massive difference to those going through adoption journeys. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Suzanne Griffiths, Director of National Adoption Service for Wales and Foster Wales, said, “The National Eisteddfod is such an inclusive and welcoming festival – created to celebrate every element of Welsh culture – so seemed a fitting place to recognise the welcoming Welsh community who have provided home for so many young people.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan added, “Those who adopt and foster play a vital role by opening their homes to provide a warm and stable family environment for those children who cannot live with their birth families. The care and support provided to these children when they are most vulnerable, has a lasting positive impact on their lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information about becoming a foster carer in Wales, visit fosterwales.gov.wales. To learn more about adoption in Wales, visit adoptcymru.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

