Forces fitness day helps support Flintshire students

Students at Flint High School with parents currently or previously in the Armed Forces took part in a fitness session as part of a package of support available to schools in Wales to assist Service children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funding for the fitness sessions was obtained from Supporting Service Children in Education (SSCE) Cymru, a Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) programme, which was initially funded by the MOD’s Education Support Fund and funded by Welsh Government from 2019. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As well as providing funding, the organisation has created guidance and digital resources for schools and families, including a toolkit for schools, and has also commissioned research to better understand the needs of Service children in education. The objective is to ensure that Service children have a positive experience while attending school in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ashleigh Davies, acting head of girls PE and assistant learning manager, coordinated the forces fitness day and organised for an instructor to come into the school to deliver the sessions which were tailored for boys and girls in years 7, 8 and 10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Miss Davies said: “The day was a huge success. Kieran, our instructor, massively engaged the students through team building activities, problem solving games, relay races, scenario-based activities, and a tug of war. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The sessions highlighted the importance of health relating to the impacts of diet and hydration. Kieran was also able to relate the activity to our GCSE PE specification, which the students hugely benefited from as a transfer of skills and knowledge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The students thoroughly enjoyed it, all responded with positive feedback, and they were praised for their exemplary conduct, resilience, and performance across all areas. This is definitely something that we would like to repeat in future as part of our support provision for Service children.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

