Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Jun 2023

Forces fitness day helps support Flintshire students

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Students at Flint High School with parents currently or previously in the Armed Forces took part in a fitness session as part of a package of support available to schools in Wales to assist Service children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Funding for the fitness sessions was obtained from Supporting Service Children in Education (SSCE) Cymru, a Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) programme, which was initially funded by the MOD’s Education Support Fund and funded by Welsh Government from 2019. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As well as providing funding, the organisation has created guidance and digital resources for schools and families, including a toolkit for schools, and has also commissioned research to better understand the needs of Service children in education.  The objective is to ensure that Service children have a positive experience while attending school in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ashleigh Davies, acting head of girls PE and assistant learning manager, coordinated the forces fitness day and organised for an instructor to come into the school to deliver the sessions which were tailored for boys and girls in years 7, 8 and 10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Miss Davies said: “The day was a huge success. Kieran, our instructor, massively engaged the students through team building activities, problem solving games, relay races, scenario-based activities, and a tug of war.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The sessions highlighted the importance of health relating to the impacts of diet and hydration. Kieran was also able to relate the activity to our GCSE PE specification, which the students hugely benefited from as a transfer of skills and knowledge.  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The students thoroughly enjoyed it, all responded with positive feedback, and they were praised for their exemplary conduct, resilience, and performance across all areas.  This is definitely something that we would like to repeat in future as part of our support provision for Service children.”  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Police close A525 near Flintshire border following a collision
  • Deeside Leisure Centre receives defibrillator in joint initiative with Wales Rugby League
  • Meeting with National Service veteran ‘both humbling and heart-warming’ said Delyn MS

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Police close A525 near Flintshire border following a collision

    News

    Deeside Leisure Centre receives defibrillator in joint initiative with Wales Rugby League

    News

    Meeting with National Service veteran ‘both humbling and heart-warming’ said Delyn MS

    News

    Employee who stole £138,000 from Chester letting agent ordered to pay it back or face jail

    News

    S4C presenter Martyn Geraint takes Ysgol Cae’r Nant pupils on a musical journey

    News

    Watch your step! New safety signs installed on Flint’s ‘crumbly’ coastline

    News

    Broken down vehicles and reports of a collision adding to traffic delays locally

    News

    ‘Dishonest’ pothole claimant ordered to cover Flintshire Council’s £10,000 legal fees

    News

    Friday: Replacement bus service takes over as train breakdown disrupts Wrexham-Bidston route

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn