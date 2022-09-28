Flood alert in force for Dee Estuary and North Wales coast

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued another flood alert for the Dee estuary to the east coast of Anglesey.

Flood warnings around high tides have been in place during the week for the stretch of the coastline.

The NRW warning states: “Single tide at Liverpool, a Flood Alert is now in force for the high tide at 01.36 AM on Thursday 29th September 2022.”

“Flooding of Low-lying land and roads is expected.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation.”

“Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land and estuaries.”

“Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”

What does a Flood Alert mean? – Flooding is possible and you should be prepared When is an Alert issued? – 2 hours to 2 days in advance of flooding What causes an Alert? Forecasts indicate that flooding from rivers may be possible

Forecast of intense rainfall for rivers that respond very rapidly

Forecasts of high tides, surges or strong winds

