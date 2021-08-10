Flintshire’s summer playschemes – over 820 play sessions held so far this summer

Flintshire’s summer playschemes which began in mid-July are now in full swing!

So far this summer, 825 play sessions (Both English and Welsh medium) have been delivered by Flintshire’s Play Development team which equates to 1,650 hours of play for 2,500 very happy 5 to 12 year olds.

The Flintshire Buddy scheme, as in previous years, has supported 36 children and young people with disabilities to attend their local play scheme.

All sessions are free of charge and all Covid-19 controls are in place on site.

Janet Roberts, Flintshire Play Development Officer said: “Although some sessions have now finished after 3 weeks, many more sessions are still running for 4, 5 and 6 weeks – so check if there is a play scheme near you! Pre-registration (online) is essential for all site locations and there is a maximum number of 30 children per session. ”

Full information and parent/carer consent forms are available via the Flintshire County Council website: Summer Play Schemes. Assistance in completing the forms is available by contacting the Play Development Team.

The schemes are delivered by the Council’s Play Development Team in partnership with local town and community councils, Flintshire Families Disability Service and Welsh Government.

“A big thank you to all our partners – these play schemes would not be possible without their help and support.” Janet said.