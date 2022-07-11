Flintshire youngsters put through their army paces

Students from Bryn Gwalia in Mold have taken on the army – and had great fun in the process!

Forces Fitness, an award winning company that works closely with many schools and other organisations, have delivered an exciting program within Flintshire thanks to Welsh Government funding.

Students from all years spent the day focussing on challenges that improve their health, well-being, whilst building resilience.

Head teacher, Lorraine Dalton, said: “This has been a great experience for our students. They thoroughly enjoyed the day and I hope we have the opportunity to do this again in the future”.

Comments from some students:

“I enjoyed taking part in the activities and talking to the Veterans about history and also the role of my Dad in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers”

”I enjoyed it so much! It was fun, exciting and very challenging. It’s made me want to be a cadet now”

Sean Molino BCA (Managing Director Forces Fitness Ltd), said: “This Program has been extremely well received by the community.”

“I would like to thank the Welsh Government for enabling this happen along with all our delivery partners, especially Flintshire Council for being so supportive of this initiative.”

“Huge thanks to all the staff who made these sessions so memorable for so many, the parents, guardians, family members and of course our amazing attendees! Let’s hope we can deliver something similar in the future”.