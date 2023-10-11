Flintshire voters urged to get photo ID so they can continue voting in future elections

Work is underway to ensure all eligible Flintshire voters have photo ID ahead of the next election.

The Elections Act 2022 now requires all voters in UK Parliamentary and Police and Crime Commissioner elections to produce an approved form of photo ID at the polling station.

Flintshire County Council Chief Executive and Returning Officer, Neal Cockerton, is urging residents to be aware of the changes and get prepared ahead of next year's Police and Crime Commissioner election.

He said: "Photo ID is now a requirement in order to vote at polling stations, so it is vitally important that residents are prepared. If you do not have an accepted ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate.

"Having a free form of ID is crucial to ensure elections remain accessible to all eligible voters. If you need help with this, you can visit one of our Flintshire Connects offices. Don't lose your chance to have your say on who represents you."

Cabinet members will note the changes at a meeting on Tuesday, 17 October and receive an update on the work undertaken by the Council to promote Voter ID.

Since January 16, 2023, registered electors have been able to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC), which can be used instead of photo ID.

You can also get help taking and uploading a photograph of one of the Flintshire Connect office. All staff have been provided with information on the new requirement.

A report to cabinet members lays out the work which has already been undertaken to inform residents. So far, more than 71,000 properties in Flintshire have been sent direct information about Voter ID, whether that be via email or post.

It also shows that, as of week ending July 28, only 99 VAC applications have been received by Flintshire County Council.

Over the coming months further promotion will commence and it is planned to include a leaflet with the Council Tax bills in March 2024.

Electors will also receive a poll card in the run up to the Police and Crime Commissioner election next year which will include on the new Voter ID requirements.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

You can apply online for photo ID here.

Find your nearest Connects office here.

