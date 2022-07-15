Flintshire under Amber extreme heat warning as rare red warning issued across parts of England

Flintshire remains under an amber extreme heat warning for Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures that could peak in the mid 30s.

The Met Office have updated their forecast to include a very rare ‘red’ extreme heat warning to the east of the area.

Flintshire is on the cusp of the very hot weather band, depending how far west the heat travels, with forecasts set to firm up over the next 24 hours.

The GFS data on WXCharts visualisation gives an indication of what could be to come:

The current Met Office warning maps are as follows for Monday, then Tuesday:

The hot weather should break on Tuesday afternoon and evening, with rain and possibly storms on the current forecasts / models. Again, that is subject to change.

Yesterday Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales (DCMO) Chris Jones said, “Extreme heat warnings are not issued lightly by the Met Office and the potential health risks need to be taken seriously.

“Very high temperatures can be dangerous for everyone but elderly people, children, those with chronic health problems and vulnerable people who may struggle to keep cool are at a higher risk.

“These temperatures can be particularly worrying for vulnerable or elderly people so I would also urge people to check in on neighbours and relatives to make sure they are keeping as cool as possible as the temperature rises.”

The advice they note is:

Stay hydrated – drinking water is vital as your body loses more fluid in higher temperatures.

Plan ahead and stay in the shade – it is best to avoid the hottest part of the day between midday and 3pm and avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities between these times.

Wear sunglasses and sun protection – sunscreens or sun blocks will help to prevent sunburn.

To keep your home cool, turn off non-essential lights and electrical equipment and keep rooms shaded by closing blinds and curtains.

Do not leave young children, elderly people or pets in parked cars as temperatures inside can soar.

While the temptation to cool off may be high, be careful around open water including river and lakes and supervise children.

Wear loose fitting clothing and a hat if outdoors.

If you are worried about any symptoms related to heat visit the NHS 111 website – 111.wales.nhs.uk – to check your symptoms or call 111 for advice.

The AMBER warning reads:

A hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday, likely peaking early next week, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. What to expect Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses

Some changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required

An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, potentially leading to localised power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses

More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents

Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays

The RED warning reads: