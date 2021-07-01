Flintshire Trading Standards warning over bogus Santander emails

Flintshire Trading Standards are warning residents of a recent scam email.

Consumers are receiving an e-mail purporting to be from Santander.

The email advises the recipient that they suspect an unauthorised transaction has been made on their account and therefore, have disabled access to the on-line Santander account.

The email then directs the recipient to a link in order for them to restore access to their account.

“Do not click on this link or give any personal or financial details. If consumers wish to check their accounts, contact Santander using the telephone number found on previous statements.” A Trading Standards said.

If you receive a suspicious email you can forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre here: report@phishing.gov.uk.

You can also report any incidents to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.