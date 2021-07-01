Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 1st Jul 2021

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over bogus Santander emails

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Trading Standards are warning residents of a recent scam email.

Consumers are receiving an e-mail purporting to be from Santander.

The email advises the recipient that they suspect an unauthorised transaction has been made on their account and therefore, have disabled access to the on-line Santander account.

The email then directs the recipient to a link in order for them to restore access to their account.

“Do not click on this link or give any personal or financial details. If consumers wish to check their accounts, contact Santander using the telephone number found on previous statements.” A Trading Standards said.

If you receive a suspicious email you can forward it to the National Cyber Security Centre here: report@phishing.gov.uk.

You can also report any incidents to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Princess Anne meets staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Flintshire

News

Plans for jump tower and pop-up bar at Presthaven Holiday Park receive green light

News

Firefighters called deal with ‘small fire’ on new Class 230 trains due to come into service later this year

News

Two ‘green hydrogen’ projects in North Wales could be combined in bid to decarbonise transport network

News

Public Health Wales: Delta variant cases increase by 82%

News

Deeside based maintenance firm launches apprenticeship recruitment drive in North Wales

News

New Chief Fire Officer “delighted to be back in North Wales”

News

Airbus to sponsor ‘Take 5’ project at this years Chester Pride

News

Scholarship success Bibby returns to Deeside 

News





Read 399,986 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn