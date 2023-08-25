Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Aug 2023

Flintshire Trading Standards Alert: Rise in bogus repair calls claiming to be from the council

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Local residents are being put on alert after a rise in bogus telephone calls, according to a warning issued by Flintshire Trading Standards Department. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents of the region have been contacted by individuals claiming there are outstanding repairs required at their properties. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These calls, which purport to be from Flintshire County Council’s Housing Repairs Department, are identified as scams. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The caller may also mention that the resident is entitled to compensation for outstanding repair works. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During these deceptive calls, the unsuspecting resident is often asked for access to their property, putting their safety and security at risk ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and never to share personal or property information over the phone, especially if the call wasn’t expected. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The local authority is pushing for increased awareness, encouraging residents to double-check with official channels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If residents receive such a call and are unsure of its legitimacy, they’re advised to immediately contact Flintshire Housing Repairs Team or Flintshire County Council Customer Services at 01352 703020. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Health board to submit qualified set of accounts to Welsh Government next week
  • Collision on A55 in Flintshire closes one lane as holiday traffic peaks
  • North Wales Health Board vows to learn lessons brought up by harrowing Letby case

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Health board to submit qualified set of accounts to Welsh Government next week

    News

    Collision on A55 in Flintshire closes one lane as holiday traffic peaks

    News

    North Wales Health Board vows to learn lessons brought up by harrowing Letby case

    News

    Shocking RSPCA figures show over 40% increase in calls alleging cruelty to dogs in Flintshire

    News

    Urgent renewed appeal: Connah’s Quay man missing for over a week, police seek public’s help

    News

    MS ‘concerned’ as 10% North Wales GP practices close in a decade

    News

    Fresh step towards men’s mental and physical wellbeing – Flintshire ‘Hike Club’ set for inaugural walk on Sunday

    News

    Its Rob & Ryan, Chester Zoo’s Humboldt penguin chicks named after Wrexham’s Hollywood owners

    News

    Commissioner warns of older Welsh residents feeling ‘trapped’ this bank holiday due to lack of public toilet

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn