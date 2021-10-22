Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 22nd Oct

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over fake Tesco ‘free prizes’ email

Scammers claiming to be from Tesco are sending out emails offering ‘free prizes’ in an attempt to steal people’s bank details.

They are targeting potential victims with an email asking them to fill in a survey for a chance of winning prizes.

Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents about the scam.

The scam is an email that says ‘You have been selected to get an exclusive award’, the email is very convincing with the Tesco logo in red at the top, you are then asked to click on a button that says ‘Learn More’.

After that you will be asked to give certain details and asked about your experience at your local shop.

Finally there is the option to click on various attractive and expensive ‘free prizes’.

Once you do that you are asked to pay £1 and to put in your card or bank details.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said: “Do not respond to this email it is a scam, Tesco have confirmed that and it has no connection to Tesco.”

“It is a phishing scam to try and obtain personal and banking details.”

“If you receive such an email please delete it.”



