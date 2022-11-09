Flintshire students receive outstanding volunteering contribution award

A group of young high school students who have worked at a community café for several years have received recognition for their voluntary service.

Argoed high school students Alexander McLean, year 11, Niamh Howes-Patterson, year 9, and Josh Farley, year 10, have worked at Caffi Isa in Mynydd Isa every week, helping with a variety of tasks from stocking the counter and fridges, cleaning tables, and washing dishes to using the coffee machine and till to serve customers.

Sara Parker, chair and development director at the café, nominated the students for the 2022 Tom Jones Award for Outstanding Volunteering Contribution by a Young Person which was created by Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC) in honour of the late Tom Jones OBE who was a founding trustee of the organisation.

Mrs Parker said: “Our young volunteers are very deserving of the award as they enable us to keep going after school when we are very busy.

They are prepared to work hard to give something back to their community and have a great, professional attitude; they make a huge difference to the smooth running of the café. Most importantly, the students bring a lot of joy and fun to the work, and we wouldn’t be without them!

“These young people also act as great role models for younger children coming in with their parents. To see the generations mixing is fantastic, and they really are brilliant ambassadors for the Argoed High School. We are very proud of them.”

Niamh, 13, started volunteering just over a year ago after being involved in the Caffi Isa Community Choir. She said: “I really enjoy volunteering and I have learnt a lot from Sara and the other volunteers.

The cafe has built my confidence in speaking to the public and how to approach customers.

I have also learnt skills such as working as a team and cooperating with others.

It has been great to be a member of such an amazing community and I would like to say thank you to Sara for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to more happy times at the cafe”

Josh added: “Since volunteering at the cafe I’ve gained confidence in getting to know the community. Everyone is so nice, and the staff have welcomed me in, they are like a second family to me. I’m so proud of representing my school and just what the younger community have to offer. Meeting other young people has been an exciting experience and I can’t wait to see what my future holds with the café.”

Kayleigh Over, Josh’s form tutor, said: “It is lovely to hear about Josh’s experiences at Caffi Isa; serving the local community and gaining life skills that will support him in the future.”

Paul Smith, headteacher, is proud of the students and the contribution they are making to their local community. He said: “These young volunteers are a credit to themselves, their families, and our school. Their commitment to serving their local community is heart-warming to see and I cannot think of three more deserving recipients of this award. Our congratulations to each of them.”

Ann Woods, Chief Officer, FLVC, said: “FLVC are delighted to be able to recognise the wonderful work done by young volunteers. Mynydd Isa Community Centre is a thriving community asset, which depends on the support of volunteers. Congratulations and thanks to the pupils of Argoed High School who give their time to make their community a better place.”

