Posted: Mon 7th Feb 2022

Flintshire Social Care recruitment event set to take place in Queensferry this month

Calling all job seekers!

Do you want a rewarding career?

Do you want to make a positive difference in someone’s life?

Then, come along to our social care recruitment event open to any job seekers or those looking to progress their social care career – there is an opportunity to meet care providers on the day and find out what prospects are out there.

There are lots of great career opportunities in social care.

If you are passionate about your community and supporting people, this could be the career for you.

The event will take place on Thursday, 24 February 2022 at 10am – 2pm and  5 – 7pm at Ty Calon, Chester Road West, Queensferry, CH5 1SE

For further information regarding the event please contact Nia Parry nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk  07770 633453 or Janiene Davies janiene.davies@flintshire.gov.uk  07770 632128



