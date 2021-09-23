Flintshire Senedd members visit Welsh university aiming to bring latest digital technology and 5G services to region

Askar Sheibani, managing director at Deeside-based telecommunication equipment supplier Comtek Network Systems, which is working alongside the university on infrastructure and connectivity-based projects, also addressed the visiting members about the centre’s link with private industry.

Digital signal processing, which converts real-world information such as audio, video, temperature or position into a digital and alterable format, has gained importance in recent years, with increased usage on a day-to-day basis.

Areas from automation and self-driving vehicles, to environmental and medical applications, make use of DSP, which could also be key in improving the reliability and security of systems utilised daily.

Professor Jianming Tang, operations director at Bangor’s DSP centre, said: “The work we do at the site acts as a glue to not only develop digital systems which will make a national and global impact but bring industry-leading businesses together to work on these plans.

“We enjoyed the chance to showcase our work to our business partners and Welsh government representatives, and we are looking forward to further expanding the infrastructure in place at the facility and continue developing North Wales into a true technological hub.”

Bangor University’s Digital Signal Processing Centre has submitted programme applications to various government bodies and authorities in 2021 with the aim of exploiting the various different technologies and research areas the centre has, as well as identifying where these can be taken in the future.

One application would see the centre and its partners work alongside communications companies such as Vodafone, Fibrespeed, and Comtek to deliver a £4.1m project bringing broadband connectivity to 1,300 properties in hard-to-reach locations within North Wales.

Another would utilise components designed and manufactured within the UK to make equipment that can allow users to jump between vendors on the nation’s 5G networks.

The DSP centre at Bangor University is the only research site in the UK dedicated to addressing DSP for 5G and beyond, currently working alongside 28 trade partners to deliver projects.

Professor Paul Spencer pro-vice-chancellor leading on employability, company engagement and partnerships from Bangor University said: “The excellent work the facility is doing alongside industry to help develop new technology and services will future-proof many of the services we all utilise today.

Carolyn Thomas, Regional MS for North Wales said: “The site here at Bangor is a shining example of how the university is sitting at the forefront of modern digital technology development and helping develop the local skills and knowledge necessary to transform North Wales into a field-leading and future-focused region.”