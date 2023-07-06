Flintshire Secondary School partners with Chartered Accountants to foster future professionals

In an exciting move to foster future talent, a Chester-based Chartered Accountant has joined forces with Alun School, recruiting sixth former, Ciara Martin, as a trainee chartered accountant. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This appointment is a result of a fruitful year-long collaboration between Summit Chartered Accountants and the Mold secondary school, aimed at promoting accountancy as a viable career option. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Glyn Jelley, Managing Director of Summit Chartered Accountants and an Alun School alumni himself, has been instrumental in cultivating this partnership. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He expressed enthusiasm about the prospects of chartered accountancy as an exciting and rewarding career, acknowledging the contributions of his hard-working team, many of whom are also Alun School alumni or parents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I believe chartered accountancy is an exciting and rewarding career. As an ex-Alun student and parent of a current student myself, I have been keen to promote the opportunities we can provide at Summit to Alun students,” said Mr Jelley. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This new appointment marks Ciara as the sixth member from Alun School community to join Summit Chartered Accountants, evidencing a thriving connection between the school and the accountancy firm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alun School’s Headteacher, Jane Cooper, voiced her appreciation for the local employers like Summit Chartered Accountants, who extend opportunities for students to explore real-life applications of their studies and contribute significantly to the local economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As a school, we are keen to work with local employers to give our students opportunities to stretch themselves and see the real-life applications of their studies. Glyn has been very generous with his time to the Alun this year and we are very pleased to see another one of our students following the well-trodden path from the Alun to Summit,” Ms Cooper said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The partnership between Summit Chartered Accountants and Alun School represents a vital link between education and industry, paving the way for future generations of accountants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

