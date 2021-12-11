Flintshire school’s global worldview shapes climate change questions for Senedd Member

A rural school in Flintshire has a global perspective when considering climate change concerns due to a twinning arrangement with a school in Bangladesh.

The children’s insight came to light during a visit from Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s North Wales MS and chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee in the Senedd.

Bethan Jones, headteacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant, said the children had prepared questions for their representatives in the Senedd: “The children wrote letters to highlight their concerns about climate change, and to ask Senedd Members to represent their concerns at GOP 26.”

“The children co-operate with a school in Bangladesh and learned from them about huge problems there due to flooding and climate change, and the fact that the rivers and watercourses are warming forcing aquatic life to move to colder water or simply dying out.”

“The children were keen to do their best to help them but were also worried about the other impacts of climate change that will affect us along the coast.”

“It was good to hear about Llyr Gruffydd’s experiences in COP26 and for the children to have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss how we could work together to improve the situation. I look forward to inviting him back to Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant in the future.”

Llyr Gruffydd said: “It was clear that the children had done thorough research into all the related topics related to climate change.”

“As well as the Bangladesh example, there were some children from a farming background.”

“They were worried about the impact of raising animals on the climate and so it was good to be able to reassure them that Welsh agricultural produce can help reduce carbon emissions to our atmosphere.”

“By focussing on quality and food miles, food produced on our doorstep rather than mass-produced burgers from across the world can help the economy as well as the climate.”

“I must commend the teachers and the children for very thorough and original questions. It is also very good to see the school – which was under threat some years ago by the County Council – expanding and thriving. It was a pleasure to visit and receive such a warm welcome.”