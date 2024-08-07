Flintshire school pupils enjoy day of animal magic at North Wales college

More than 50 schoolchildren enjoyed a skills day amidst the creature comforts of Coleg Cambria Northop.

Pupils from Ysgol Owen Jones, based in the Flintshire village, took part in a range of activities centred on Maths, English and Digital Literacy.

They also had the opportunity to view and handle some of the wide range of species at the site’s Small Animal Centre, which houses more than 200 types from reptiles, fish and amphibians to mammals, birds and invertebrates.

Cambria lecturer Paul Williams hopes the skills day will become an annual event.

“It was great to have pupils with us from Years 4, 5 and 6 to showcase what is on offer here at Northop, the amazing facilities, and to work together as two key stakeholders in the local area,” said Paul.

“The pupils created power-points, designed presentations, displayed their skills and most importantly, had fun as well.”

Gareth Caughter, headteacher at Ysgol Owen Jones, added: “It’s been a really great day and an opportunity for the children to develop their skills in English, Maths and Digital Literacy.

“Also, for us to strengthen our links with the college, something we hope to do more of in the future.”