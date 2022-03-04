Flintshire post box adorned with special artwork to mark World Book Day’s 25th anniversary

A Flintshire postbox was one of four unveiled by the Post Office on Thursday to celebrate authors and illustrators from all four UK nations on the 25th anniversary of World Book Day.

The postboxes have their own unique design, using special anniversary artwork by World Book Day illustrator, Allen Fatimaharan, and celebrating the work of the authors and illustrators featured on each postbox.

The postboxes are adorned in lines from books by authors including Greg James and Chris Smith, Nadiya Hussain, Dara McAnulty and Martin Waddell with images from the likes of Harry Potter front cover illustrator Jonny Duddle.

They are located across the UK in Nannerch, Luton, Dundee and Castlewellan, close to places of significance to either the writers or their work.

The Nannerch postbox features images and quotes from Jonny Duddle, illustrator for some of the Harry Potter book covers and author of World Book Day’s 2021 £1 book Gigantosaurus: Dino Spot; and Lesley Parr, author of books including The Valley of Lost Secrets and When the War Came Home.

Royal Mail also marked World Book Day with a special postmark, featuring the 25th-anniversary message.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at Royal Mail, said: “The UK has produced many world-class authors and illustrators who have written books, and created characters that have inspired and entertained children and adults for generations.”

“We are proud to be involved in the celebration of World Book Day’s 25th anniversary and to honour the works of some of the UK’s best-loved authors and illustrators on our postboxes.”

Cassie Chadderton, CEO of World Book Day, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating authors and illustrators from across the UK to mark our 25th anniversary with Royal Mail.”

“It’s lovely to see some of our £1 book authors and illustrators featured and we hope the postboxes inspire more families to read together and showcase just a few of the wonderful books available for children to explore!”