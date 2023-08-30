Flintshire police warning for parents after reports of a man approaching children
Police have issued a warning to parents and carers in a Flintshire village following reports of a man approaching children and asking for their details.
South Flintshire Police say they are responding by increasing patrols in the area to ensure the safety of the children.
Although no harm came to either child in the incidents, the police are taking the reports seriously and are encouraging parents and carers to be vigilant.
“If you or your child has seen or experienced anything suspicious, please contact us on 101, or via our live webchat, quoting reference number A138641,” the police urged in a statement.
