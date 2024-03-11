Flintshire Planning: Nine new houses proposed for site of closed village pub

Plans have been put forward which could see a derelict village pub near Mold demolished to make way for nine houses.

The Gwysaney Arms Hotel in Rhydymwyn closed its doors in November 2016 due to falling customer numbers.

The condition of the pub, formery know as The Antelope, is said to have deteriorated significantly since then due to theft and vandalism.

Wheeler Homes Limited has now submitted an application to Flintshire Council to knock down the building on Denbigh Road.

The scheme would see the pub replaced with nine new houses, including four pairs of two and three-bedroom semi-detached properties and a single four-bedroom detached house.

In a statement accompanying the proposals, agents acting on behalf of Mr Hall said bringing the pub back into use was not viable due to estimated repair costs standing at £542,000.

They said: “Throughout the years, the premises has suffered many break-ins and extensive vandalism which sadly continues to the present day, despite numerous attempts and security measures to prevent access.

“At the present time the damage to the property is now so severe that restoration of the premises to achieve a realistic trading basis is considered to be commercially unviable.

“The application site is currently a waste of resources and urgent action is required to achieve a more viable and sustainable use.

“This, we believe, can be achieved through redevelopment of the site for housing with an emphasis on smaller units of accommodation.

“This would meet local requirements and deliver social benefit to the community as well as assist economic objectives by providing housing, sustainably, in close proximity to jobs.”

The pub initially closed its doors whilst trading as The Antelope in 2015 before relaunching as the Gwysaney Arms.

However, attempts to revive the business are said to have failed due to poor footfall and a reduced demand for hotel rooms.

The building, which has a bar, lounge, restaurant and 12 en-suite bedrooms was advertised for sale for several years following its closure, but is claimed to have attracted little interest.

The application includes plans for a relocated access point onto Denbigh Road, along with an estate road, footpath and parking spaces to serve the houses.

Commenting further on the proposals, the agents said: “The residential planning application provides an opportunity to address what has become an unviable business with considerably damaged buildings on an outworn site.

“The Gwysaney Arms Hotel has served the local community and wider area well for over a hundred years but is now unsuitable to continue in that role in a commercially sustainable manner.

“An alternative housing use would fit well within the immediate setting and its broader village context, especially adjacent to the main employment site for Rhydymwyn and others local settlements.

“The proposal therefore has much to commend it and hopefully will be supported by the local planning authority and local community.”

Comments are currently being invited on the scheme via the council’s website, with a decision due at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

