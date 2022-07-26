Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Jul 2022

Flintshire pensioner dies following collision on A494 in Denbighshire on Saturday

North Wales Police has said an 89-year-old Flintshire man died during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, July 26) after being seriously injured in a collision on the A494 in Denbighshire at the weekend. .

Four people were taken to hospital following the two-vehicle collision which took place on  A494 between the Griffin Inn pub and the B5430 turn-off at Llanbedr DC just after 1pm on Saturday.

In an update today, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, a man has died following a road traffic collision in Denbighshire at the weekend.”

“Shortly after 1pm on Saturday (July 23) we were called following reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A494 at Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, involving a Citroen C4 and a Mercedes A200.”

“Both occupants of the Citroen C4 were taken to hospital in Stoke.”

“Sadly, the driver, an 89-year-old man from the Flintshire area, died during the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).”

“The female passenger has since been released from hospital.”

“Both occupants of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries following the collision.”

Sergeant Nicola Laurie of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”

“We’d like to thank all witnesses who are assisting us with our ongoing investigation.”

“We are not yet in a position to issue further details.”

