Flintshire: New digital loan scheme launched at Aura Libraries

A new scheme that allows Aura library users to borrow a digital device for free has been launched.

The aim is to support residents getting online and stay connected.

Aura will help people build digital skills and confidence to access online services such as shopping and banking safely.

An Aura spokesperson said: “The door to your library is always open with Aura’s new digital loan scheme.”

“Here at Aura Wales we believe that libraries should be a welcoming and friendly space for its community in person and online.”

“We feel passionate about providing our library members with many opportunities to get online and stay connected: that is why we are delighted to announce the launch of a fantastic new Digital Loan Scheme.”

“Available through local Aura libraries, the scheme allows customers to borrow a digital device for free.”

“Once connected, the Aura team will be on hand to provide training and advice on how to get to grips with the digital world.”

“The aim is to support residents to discover the many positive changes that can be made to an individual’s life by being online and connected.”

Funded by the Welsh Government’s Community Transformation Fund, and delivered in partnership with Flintshire County Council, Aura customers are able to loan a Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 tablet from their libraries, together with a charger, case and 4G Wi-Fi for those who not have internet access at home.

Aura Wales said it will help customers to build digital skills and confidence to access online services such as shopping and banking safely, keep in touch with friends and family with video calling.

Library users can access support and training in a number of ways:

Group Sessions – friendly six-week basic tablet training course

Library Drop In – Basic guidance to help you get started at your local library

Home Tuition – for Home Library Service customers

Online – access Learn My Way or the iDEA training programmes from home

Access our Online Library services, including free eBooks and eAudiobooks

Access resources to promote health and wellbeing including online activities and services

Try before you buy – devices will be available to buy at the end of the loan period

Aura Wales’ Chair, Sara Mogel OBE, commented: “We all know how important being connected digitally has become over the last two years.”

“Some people have found they have been left behind due to either lack of equipment or expertise.”

“Aura is delighted that we can offer people in Flintshire the technology and support they need to improve their digital skills in a safe way.”

“One of Aura’s ambition is for more people to have more active minds and this project will help us to achieve that.”

Whilst the tablets are free to loan from Aura’s libraries, participants will be required to agree to the Terms and Conditions of the loan and to complete a questionnaire at the beginning and end of the loan period.

Anyone interested in borrowing a digital device should: