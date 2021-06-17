Flintshire micro businesses can sign up for a fully funded leadership usually worth £4000

Micro businesses with staff can sign up for a fully funded leadership and management qualification that would usually cost £4000.

People living or working in Flintshire, north Powys and Wrexham are eligible to join the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme’s Level 4 CMI (Chartered Management Institute) course in September.

Taking place virtually, there will be an initial two-day schedule followed by four days over the following months, with modules including innovation, creativity, and marketing strategies, making a difference in the workplace, managing finance, coaching, and action planning for success.

Funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) through Welsh Government, 20Twenty Business Development Manager Jackie Whittaker said they are looking to attract micro firms, charities, and social enterprises which might previously have found the qualification inaccessible.

“Since last summer, the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme has been fully funded and the response has been incredible,” said Jackie.

“All modules have been held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic but for many that has been a positive as it has cut down on time and travel.

“We have welcomed businesses of all sizes and for this upcoming cohort would like to see more micro businesses join us, companies that might not previously have signed-up because of the cost or other barriers.

“Now more than ever having access to a fully funded place on the programme would be recommended; the advice and support available is second to none, to have this experience to call on and learn from would be invaluable for many businesspeople after the unprecedented challenges of the last year.”

Delegates also have an opportunity to progress to the CMI Level 7 programme, aimed at directors and senior managers, with strategy, growth, and future-proofing business among the pivotal themes – that is 70% funded and also starts this September.

Among those to have benefited from 20Twenty is Beatriz Albo, Director of Wrexham-based Sabor de Amor, a Spanish sauce company.

She attended the Level 7 and said it was useful in helping her “learn new management and leadership techniques”, adding: “When I started to employ people, I realised that I needed to know how to manage staff.

“I especially wanted to join the 20Twenty programme to develop a strategic growth plan for the business, which was invaluable. I think all micro businesses would benefit from signing up.”

Jackie added: “We have had up to 200 people on these programmes over the last three and a half years and continue to be amazed by the impact it has had on their organisations.

“As well as learning from the speakers and via interactive workshops, they share best practice and create their own networks, discussing ideas and being there with support and advice.”

“This is a great opportunity for micro businesses, to help them grow – any business that has been struggling, especially over the last year, will have the opportunity to access a free toolkit that will bring benefits for years to come.

“20Twenty has made a real difference to so many companies, from operations and profits to managing staff and culture – we hope you will join us and see for yourselves.”

For information and to register for a fully funded place on the 20Twenty Business Growth Programme, visit www.20twentybusinessgrowth.com or email j.whittaker@bangor.ac.uk.