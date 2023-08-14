Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain
A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain in Flintshire is in place until 9 pm this evening.
Heavy and potentially thundery rain is expected to spread north-east, affecting large parts of the region.
The warning remains in effect through Monday night, with the worst of the weather likely to ease and clear into the North Sea.
Within this general band of rain, a corridor of heavier, persistent, and possibly thunderous rainfall is expected to develop, creating a significant cause for concern.
Good morning 👋
⚠Adverse Weather⚠
The @metoffice has issued a yellow #WeatherWarning for #rain 🌧 across Wales that could impact travel on our network.
📆14/08/23 – | ⌚00:00 – 21:00
Plan ahead & drive to the conditions if you're heading out this week🚘 pic.twitter.com/3hYAqYhlLU
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 14, 2023
According to meteorologists, there is some uncertainty in the tracking of this heavier rain, but 20-40 mm is expected to fall in many areas within the warning zone.
There are chances of 60-80 mm of rainfall in a few places, much of which would fall within a short 3-6 hour period.
The heaviest rainfall appears more likely to hit northwest Wales and northwest England, bringing with it the risk of serious disruption.
The expected impacts of the storm include:
- Flooding Risks: There is a chance of flooding to homes and businesses, with potential structural damage to some buildings.
- Transport Disruptions: The heavy rain may cause flooded roads, leading to delays or cancellations in train and bus services, and difficult driving conditions with possible road closures.
- Power Outages: A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses is also forecasted.
