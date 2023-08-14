Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Aug 2023

Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain in Flintshire is in place until 9 pm this evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Heavy and potentially thundery rain is expected to spread north-east, affecting large parts of the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warning remains in effect through Monday night, with the worst of the weather likely to ease and clear into the North Sea. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Within this general band of rain, a corridor of heavier, persistent, and possibly thunderous rainfall is expected to develop, creating a significant cause for concern. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to meteorologists, there is some uncertainty in the tracking of this heavier rain, but 20-40 mm is expected to fall in many areas within the warning zone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are chances of 60-80 mm of rainfall in a few places, much of which would fall within a short 3-6 hour period. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The heaviest rainfall appears more likely to hit northwest Wales and northwest England, bringing with it the risk of serious disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The expected impacts of the storm include: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Flooding Risks: There is a chance of flooding to homes and businesses, with potential structural damage to some buildings.
  • Transport Disruptions: The heavy rain may cause flooded roads, leading to delays or cancellations in train and bus services, and difficult driving conditions with possible road closures.
  • Power Outages: A slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to homes and businesses is also forecasted.
