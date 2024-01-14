Flintshire: Met Office issues two yellow warmings for snow and ice

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which could impact parts of Flintshire, signalling a chilly and challenging period ahead for the region.
The first alert, effective from midnight on Tuesday until 11:59pm the same day, predicts snow showers that could lead to 2-5 cm of snow accumulation in just a few hours in some areas.
Northern and western Scotland, parts of Wales, and northwest England are expected to be the hardest hit during the early hours of Tuesday, with potential snowfall of 5-10 cm, and in some cases, up to 20 cm, especially over higher ground.
[A Met Office map shows the area that could see snow]
As the day progresses, the Met Office anticipates an eastward movement of more organised rain, sleet, and snow, followed by additional showers.
While there is uncertainty regarding the prolonged snowfall, lower elevations across Wales and northern England might experience temporary rain.
A second snow and ice alert, covering the period from midnight Wednesday to 11:59pm on Thursday, warns of more severe conditions.
This alert forecasts the heaviest and most frequent snow showers across northern Scotland on Wednesday morning, gradually spreading to southwest Scotland, Northern Ireland, northwest England, and Wales.
Persistent snow showers are expected to continue into Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.
However, looking at BBC forecasts the only day where we could see wintery showers is Thursday with sleet expected during the evening.
The Met Office advises residents in affected areas to plan their routes carefully, checking for delays and road closures, and to amend travel plans as necessary.